Q2 2021 Bridgeline Digital Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 17, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Bridgeline Digital, Inc. Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mark Downey, CFO. Please go ahead.



Mark Gerard Downey - Bridgeline Digital, Inc. - Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer



Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. My name is Mark Downey, and I am the Chief Financial Officer for Bridgeline Digital. I am pleased to welcome you to our fiscal 2021 second quarter conference call. On the call this afternoon is Ari Kahn, Bridgeline Digital President and CEO, who will begin with a discussion of our business highlights. I'll then update you on our financial results for the quarter and we'll conclude by taking questions.



On May 12, Bridgeline announced that it had entered into an agreement to acquire HawkSearch, the intelligent product search and recommendation engine. HawkSearch's AI-powered technology helps online retai