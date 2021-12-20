Q4 2021 Bridgeline Digital Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 20, 2021 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by, and welcome to Bridgeline Digital, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that this call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your host today, Tom Windhausen, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.



Thomas R. Windhausen - Bridgeline Digital, Inc. - CFO & Treasurer



Thank you, Justin. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. My name is Thomas Windhausen, and I'm the Chief Financial Officer for Bridgeline Digital, Inc. I am pleased to welcome you to our fourth quarter fiscal 2021 conference call.



Joining me on the call this afternoon is Ari Kahn, Bridgeline Digital's President and CEO, who will begin with a discussion of our business highlights. I'll then update you on our financial results for the quarter. And we'll conclude by taking questions.



Before we begin, I would like to remind listeners that during this conference call, comments that we make regarding Bridgeline that are