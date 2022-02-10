Q1 2022 Bridgeline Digital Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT

Thomas R. Windhausen - Bridgeline Digital, Inc. - CFO & Treasurer



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. My name is Thomas Windhausen, and I'm the Chief Financial Officer for Bridgeline Digital. I'm pleased to welcome you to our fiscal 2022 first quarter conference call.



On the call this afternoon is Ari Kahn, Bridgeline Digital's President and CEO, who will begin with a discussion of our business highlights. I'll then update you on our financial results for the quarter, and we'll conclude by taking questions.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind listeners that during this conference call, comments that we make regarding Bridgeline that are not historica