Q2 2022 Bridgeline Digital Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Thomas R. Windhausen - Bridgeline Digital, Inc. - CFO & Treasurer



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. My name is Thomas Windhausen, and I'm the Chief Executive Officer (sic) [Chief Financial Officer] of Bridgeline Digital. I'm pleased to welcome you to our fiscal 2022 second quarter conference call. On the call this afternoon is Ari Kahn, Bridgeline Digital's President and CEO, who will begin with a discussion of our business highlights. I will then update you on our financial results for the quarter, and we'll conclude by taking questions.



