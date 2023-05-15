Q2 2023 Bridgeline Digital Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Thomas R. Windhausen - Bridgeline Digital, Inc. - CFO, Treasurer & Secretary



Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. My name is Tom Windhausen. I'm the Chief Financial officer of Bridgeline. I'm pleased to welcome you to our fiscal 2023 second quarter conference call. On the call with us this afternoon is Ari Kahn, Bridgeline's President and CEO, will begin the call with a discussion of our business highlights.



I will then update you on our financial results for the quarter, and we will conclude by taking questions. Before we begin, I'd like to remind listeners that during this conference call, comments that we make regarding Bridgeline that are not historic facts, are forward-looking state