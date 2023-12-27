Q4 2023 Bridgeline Digital Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 27, 2023 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Bridgeline Digital's fourth-quarter 2023 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the call over to CFO, Thomas Windhausen. Please go ahead.



Thomas Windhausen Bridgeline Digital - Inc. - CFO & Treasurer



Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. My name is Tom Windhausen, and I'm the Chief Financial Officer of Bridgeline Digital. I'm pleased to welcome you to our fiscal 2023 fourth-quarter conference call.



On the call with us this afternoon is Ari Kahn, Bridgeline's President and CEO, who will begin the call with a discussion of our business highlights. I will then update you on our financial results for the quarter, and we will conclude by taking questions.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind listeners that during this conference call, comments that we make regarding Bridgeline that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Sec