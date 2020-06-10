Blackbaud Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 10, 2020 / 08:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to the Blackbaud, Inc. Annual Meeting of Stockholders.



I will now turn the call over to Andrew Leitch, Blackbaud's Chairman of the Board, to begin the meeting.



Andrew M. Leitch - Blackbaud, Inc. - Independent Chairman



Thank you. Good afternoon. I am Andrew Leitch, Chairman of Blackbaud, and it is my pleasure to welcome you to Blackbaud's 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.



This virtual meeting will be conducted in accordance with the agenda and rules for the meeting that are posted on the meeting web page. A list of Blackbaud's stockholders is also available on the meeting web page. Joining us today is Jon Olson, the company's General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, who is acting as secretary of the meeting and having been duly sworn will act as the inspector of elections.



In accordance with the notice of the meeting, I call this Annual Meeting of Blackbaud's Stockholders to order.



At this time, I would like to turn the meeting over to Jon and ask that he introduce the directors who are joining