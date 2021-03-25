Blackbaud Inc Virtual Investor Session Transcript

Mar 25, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Steve Hufford - Blackbaud, Inc. - Director of IR



Hello, everyone. Welcome to Blackbaud's first virtual investor session. My name is Steve Hufford, and I'm Director of Investor Relations at Blackbaud. I'll briefly cover our agenda and a few housekeeping items before I hand the meeting over to our CEO, Mike Gianoni.



Turning to our agenda today. We have just over 1 hour of prepared content for you to start this session. This will be followed by a brief 5-minute break before we invite all of our speakers back for live Q&A. I'm sure I'm not the only one whose virtual attention span isn't quite what it used to be when the pandemic began, so we've tried to take that into account.



Mike will kick off today's session with an overview of our company, what makes us unique and our strategy to capture the long-term growth opportunity in front of us. Next, Kevin McDearis, our Chief Products Officer, will discuss how we're extending our leadership position through a clear product and tech strategy. Then we have 2 speakers you've not heard from before, Kevin Gregoire and David Benjamin, who will give