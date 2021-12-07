Dec 07, 2021 / 03:20PM GMT

Ryan Patrick MacWilliams - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst



So thank you for joining us today here at the Barclays TMT Conference. With me today from Blackbaud is Mike Gianoni, CEO of Blackbaud; along with Steve Hufford and Alex Durkee from Investor Relations. They are also on board.



So Mike, I wish you could do this in person. I'm dying for an excuse to go to Charleston. So maybe next time, but how are things in your end?



Michael P. Gianoni - Blackbaud, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Good. Very good. Thank you.



Questions and Answers: