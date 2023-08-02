Q2 2023 Blackbaud Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Kevin W. Mooney - Blackbaud, Inc. - Executive VP of Strategy & Business Development



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us on Blackbaud's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. Joining me on the call today are Mike Gianoni, Blackbaudd's President and CEO and Tony Boor, Blackbaud's Executive Vice President and CFO. Mike and Tony will make prepared comments, and then we'll open the line for your questions.



Please note that our comments today contain certain forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Please refer to our most recent Form 10-K and other SEC filings for more information on those risks. The discussion today will focus on non-GAAP results. Please refer to our press release and the investor materials posted to our website for the full details of our financial perfo