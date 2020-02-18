Q4 2019 Bloomin' Brands Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 18, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Bloomin' Brands Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Mark Graff, Group Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you, Mr. Graff. You may begin.



Mark Graff - Bloomin'Brands - Inc. - VP of IR and Corporate Finance



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. With me on today's call are David Deno, our Chief Executive Officer; and Chris Meyer, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. By now, you should have access to our fiscal fourth quarter 2019 earnings release. It can also be found on our website at bloominbrands.com in the Investors section.



Throughout this conference call, we will be presenting results on an adjusted basis. An explanation of our use of non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures appear in our earnings release on our website, as previously described.



Before we begin formal remarks, I'd like to remind everyone that part of our di