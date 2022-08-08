Q2 2022 Blink Charging Co Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to Blink Charging's Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded. A replay of this call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the company's website.



At this time, I'd like to turn the presentation over to Vitalie Stelea, Vice President of Investor Relations.



Vitalie Stelea;Blink Charging Co.;Vice President of Investor Relations -



Thank you, Alice. Welcome to Blink's second quarter 2022 earnings call. On the call today, we have Michael Farkas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Brendan Jones, President; and Michael Rama, Chief Financial Officer.



Today's discussions will include non-GAAP references. These are reconciled to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures in the appendix of our earnings deck. You can find the deck along with the rest of our earnings materials and other important content on Blink's Investor Relations website. Please note, today's discussions may also include forward-looking statements