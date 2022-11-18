Nov 18, 2022 / 01:05AM GMT

Rebecca Gutierrez - Blink Charging Co. - VP of Marketing



Hey, everybody at LA Auto Show. This is a place to be. This is the 2022 Blink charging press conference. Gather around. We'll be starting in just one moment.



All right, everybody. Hey, I know it's the end of the day. Thank you for sticking with us. How was the first day of the show so far? All right. I love it. Some people have some energy. All right. Well, we know we're the only thing keeping you before happy hour. So we will walk through this very quickly and hopefully give you lots of detailed information.



Welcome. Again, this is Blink Charging. This is our 2022 press conference, where we're going to outline some new innovations here at Blink Charging. With me here, I have President, Brendan Jones, and I have Mike Battaglia, Senior Vice President, Business Development.



So first, guys, I'd like to start off by asking Brendan, what's the state of the industry here in EV charging?



Brendan S. Jones - Blink Charging Co. - President, Chief Operating Officer & Director



So the st