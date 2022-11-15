Q3 2022 BioLine RX Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 15, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the BioLineRx third-quarter 2022 results conference call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn over the call to John Lacey, Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



John Lacey - BioLineRx Ltd. - Head, Corporate Communications & IR



Thank you, operator. Before turning the call over to management, I would like to make the following remarks concerning forward-looking statements. All statements in this conference call, other than historical facts, are indeed forward-looking statements.



The words anticipate, believe, estimate, expect, intend, guidance, confidence, target, project, and other similar expressions are used typically to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and may involve and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and other factors that may affect BioLineRx's business, financial condition, and other operating results.



These include, but are not l