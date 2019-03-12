bluebird bio Inc at Cowen Health Care Conference Transcript

Mar 12, 2019 / 12:40PM GMT

Unidentified Analyst -



Okay. Well good morning, everybody, and welcome once again to the 39th Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference here in New York. It's a great pleasure to introduce Nick Leschly, Chief bluebird.



Welcome, Nick, good to see you.



Nick Leschly - bluebird bio, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Good to see you too.



Unidentified Analyst -



Thanks for joining us. So we're going to do a fireside chat, but to keep it interesting and a little different, Nick is going to run through about 120 slides. And then we'll ask him questions. So Nick, go for it.



Nick Leschly - bluebird bio, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thanks (inaudible) I appreciate it. First, how many were here last year at this conference, out of curiosity? How many came to this (inaudible)? Do you recall what happened last year? I had to wear an Eagles hat and suit. It's -- I had post-traumatic stress syndrome from (inaudible). It's actually the same room. And so I guess (inaudible) no longer exists, but