Mar 12, 2019 / 12:40PM GMT
Unidentified Analyst -
Okay. Well good morning, everybody, and welcome once again to the 39th Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference here in New York. It's a great pleasure to introduce Nick Leschly, Chief bluebird.
Welcome, Nick, good to see you.
Nick Leschly - bluebird bio, Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Good to see you too.
Unidentified Analyst -
Thanks for joining us. So we're going to do a fireside chat, but to keep it interesting and a little different, Nick is going to run through about 120 slides. And then we'll ask him questions. So Nick, go for it.
Nick Leschly - bluebird bio, Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Thanks (inaudible) I appreciate it. First, how many were here last year at this conference, out of curiosity? How many came to this (inaudible)? Do you recall what happened last year? I had to wear an Eagles hat and suit. It's -- I had post-traumatic stress syndrome from (inaudible). It's actually the same room. And so I guess (inaudible) no longer exists, but
bluebird bio Inc at Cowen Health Care Conference Transcript
Mar 12, 2019 / 12:40PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...