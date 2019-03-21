Mar 21, 2019 / 04:10PM GMT

Dane Vincent Leone - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst



Next, we have a man that probably doesn't need introduction around these parts: Jeff Walsh, Chief Strategy Officer of bluebird bio.



Jeffrey T. Walsh - bluebird bio, Inc. - Chief Strategy Officer



Yes, we're live. Okay. Thanks. Good afternoon, everybody. I know I'm holding us up from getting to lunch. So hopefully, we can get through this quickly without too many stomachs rumbling.



But it's a really exciting time to be here for us in particular as I think many of you know that we're potentially on the cusp of commercializing our first of -- potentially 4 products.



I'm going to be making some forward-looking statements, so please refer to the SEC filings for more information about the risk of the company.



You know that we as a company have been anchored in the patient for many years, and these are some of the faces that we're very familiar with and that we focus on as we endeavor to bring these therapies to market. The one of the left, I just