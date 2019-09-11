Sep 11, 2019 / 02:30PM GMT

Matthew Kelsey Harrison - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Executive Director



Over the next session, just quickly before we get going, I need to read the disclosure statement. Please note that all important disclosures, including personal holdings disclosures and Morgan Stanley disclosures, appear on the Morgan Stanley public website at morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures or you can pick up a copy at the registration desk.



So I'm very pleased to have the team from bluebird here. I think you guys want to make some opening comments. I'll let you do that, and then we can jump right into it.



William D. Baird - bluebird bio, Inc. - CFO



Great. Thanks. It's great to be here today. Chip Baird, CFO for bluebird bio. My colleagues, Dave Davidson, Chief Medical Officer; and Alison Finger, our Chief Commercial Officer, are here with us as well. Pleased to be here today.



I would refer you to our safe harbor as we are prone to making forward-looking statements.



Just to introduce bluebird for those who are not familiar with the company, we are