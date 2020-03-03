Mar 03, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
Yaron Benjamin Werber - Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Biotechnology Analyst
Okay, and thank you for joining us for the 40th Annual Cowen Health Care Conference in Boston. I'm Yaron Werber, a Biotech Analyst at Cowen. And it's a great pleasure to do a fireside chat with bluebird. To my left is Nick Leschly, who is the Chief bluebird; and then to his left is Dave Davidson, who is the Chief Medical bluebird.
Nick Leschly - bluebird bio, Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Chief (inaudible).
Yaron Benjamin Werber - Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Biotechnology Analyst
Chief Medical bird. So we're going to start with Nick, I think you have a few slides to kind of kick it off, and then we're going to go into a fireside chat. Thank you for joining us.
Nick Leschly - bluebird bio, Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Yes. Thank you for having us. It is always good to come here to Cowen, especially if the travel is fairly limi
bluebird bio Inc at Cowen HealthCare Conference Transcript
Mar 03, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...