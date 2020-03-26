Mar 26, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the bluebird bio conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Ingrid Goldberg. Please go ahead, ma'am.
Ingrid Goldberg - bluebird bio, Inc. - VP of IR
Thank you. Good morning, everyone. This is Ingrid Goldberg, Investor Relations at bluebird bio. Welcome to today's conference call.
Before we begin, I would like to remind you that our discussion today includes forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed today due to a variety of factors. Additional information concerning these risk factors is in our filings with the SEC and available on the Investors section of our website at
bluebird bio Inc Provides Assessment of Impact of COVID-19 - Call Transcript
Mar 26, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...