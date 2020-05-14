May 14, 2020 / 02:20PM GMT

Jason Matthew Gerberry - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - MD in US Equity Research



Good day, everybody, and thank you for joining us at the Bank of America Virtual Health Care Conference. My name is Jason Gerberry. I cover SMID cap biotech at BofA, and I am pleased to be introducing our next company presenter, bluebird bio. We're joined by Nick Leschly, CEO, and several members of the management team will also be dialing into the call as well.



So bluebird bio is focused on developing complex and potentially curative therapies for underserved populations. I'd argue the company's gene and cell therapies are still in the relative early innings as a therapeutic modality, and blue is one of the pioneers looking to blaze a trail for these therapies and work through some logistical and technical challenges in bringing these new therapeutic modalities to market.



And so pleased to be introducing the company, and Nick has some initial prepared remarks, and then we'll jump into Q&A. So Nick, all yours.



Nick Leschly - bluebird bio, Inc. - President, CEO &