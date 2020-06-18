bluebird bio Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 18, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Nick Leschly - bluebird bio, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Good morning. I'm happy to welcome you all to the first ever virtual edition of the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of bluebird bio, Inc. We have chosen to host this annual meeting in this virtual format for health and well-being of our attendees today. I am Nick Leschly, the President and Chief Bluebird, and I will serve as the chair of this meeting.



It's just after 8:30 a.m., and in accordance with the notice of the meeting, I call this meeting to order. I would like to begin the meeting by recognizing the current nonexecutive members of the Board of Directors who are present via telephone: Dan Lynch, John Agwunobi, Wendy Dixon, Douglas Melton, David Schenkein, Bill Sellers and Mark Vachon. Also with us by telephone are [Mike McAllister] and Kyle Audi of Ernst & Young, our auditors, who are available to assist us to answer any appropriate questions.



We would also like to thank you all for joining us today. We are excited to be hosting a virtual meeting, which allows us to reach a great number of our stockholders.<