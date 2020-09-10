Sep 10, 2020 / 08:00PM GMT

Yanan Zhu - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - Associate Analyst



Welcome, everyone. My name is Yanan Zhu, and I'm a senior biotech analyst here at Wells Fargo. It's my great pleasure to introduce bluebird, bluebird bio. And with us today are Chip Baird, Chief Financial Officer; and Dave Davidson, Chief Medical Officer. So thanks, Chip and Dave, for participating in our fireside chat session.



Questions and Answers:

- Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division - Associate AnalystTo start off, I'm just wondering if we could ask -- if I could ask about the recent cost reduction measures that you put in place in the last few months and the potential impact on extending cash runway?- bluebird bio, Inc. - CFOSure. Happy to take that one, and I appreciate being invited to be part of this year's Wells Fargo conference. Great to be here.In terms of the cash runway, I think that's part of a broader story around bluebird and just kind of where we see ourselves today.