bluebird bio Inc at Cowen Immuno-Oncology Next Summit Transcript

Nov 13, 2020 / 04:15PM GMT

Yaron Benjamin Werber - Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Biotechnology Analyst



Okay. We're just going to wait a couple of seconds to let the webcast kick in. And good morning, everybody, and thank you for joining us for our fourth annual IO Summit that coincides with SITC, which is obviously kicking off today.



I'm Yaron Werber, from the biotech team here at Cowen. It's a great pleasure to introduce bluebird, and both gentlemen here really need no introduction. Nick Leschly is the Chief Bluebird. And Philip Gregory, who's the Chief Scientific Officer.



Gentlemen, thanks so much for joining us. We appreciate it.



Nick Leschly - bluebird bio, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Yaron, thanks for having us.



Yaron Benjamin Werber - Cowen and Company, LLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Biotechnology Analyst



Always a pleasure.



Nick Leschly - bluebird bio, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Phil, you're on mute. So be careful.

