Nov 16, 2020 / 12:45PM GMT

Huidong Wang - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst



Thank you, everyone, for attending Barclays first gene editing and gene therapy summit. My name is Gena Wang. I'm Biotech Analyst at Barclays.



Before I start, I wanted to thank our healthcare corporate access team and the event team to make this event possible. I also want to thank my team members, David (inaudible) and Sheldon (inaudible) who burn the midnight oil to make this summit happen.



gene therapy and gene editing are two -- the early emerging field among all the therapeutics. And I've overseen the evolving dynamics from initial skepticism to the enthusiasm and now more mature process from the regulatory front following initial learning phase, and we will discuss some of these topics in our panel discussion today.



While there are slight setbacks in 2 highly anticipated approvals in hemophilia A and SMA, we continue to believe a significant advance in clinical development and the body of data could lead to numerous potential approvals of novel therapies in the next decades, and that will be disruptive