bluebird bio Inc ASH Data Review Conference Call Transcript

Dec 08, 2020 / 12:00AM GMT

Ingrid Goldberg - bluebird bio, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, Jeff. Good evening, and thank you for joining bluebird bio's 2020 ASH Conference Call. The agenda for today's call is as follows. First, Nick will make opening remarks and then turn the call over to Rich Colvin, Head of Severe Genetic Disease Clinical Research, who will review multiple weekend presentations and the data on TDT and sickle cell disease.



Next, we'll give you Niculescu, Head of Clinical Development for Multi Myeloma, who will discuss our CRB-401 update; and Philip Gregory, Chief Scientific Officer, will close with CRB-402 for bb21217. Nick will then complete our prepared remarks before joining -- being joined by both Chip Baird a