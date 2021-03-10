Mar 10, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining today's call to discuss an update into the investigation of recent adverse events reported in our HGB-206 study. On today's call, Nick and Philip will discuss the updates and will be joined in Q&A by Dave and Chip.



Before we begin, we would like to remind everyone that as part of this conversation, we will be making statements about ongoing investigation into 2 safety events in the HGB-206 clinical study disclosed on February 16, including our plans for further investigation and potential regulatory interactions in sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia. These statements constitute forward-looking statements and represent our views as of today and should not be relied on