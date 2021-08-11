Aug 11, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT

David Matthew Nierengarten - Wedbush Securities Inc., Research Division - MD & Head of Healthcare of Equity Research



Welcome to the 2021 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference. My name is David Nierengarten. I'm a senior analyst here at Wedbush Securities. And today, we are kicking off the Miss Con-GENE-iality gene therapy panel for -- of experts here in gene therapy. And with us today representing various different companies, we have Emil Kakkis, CEO of Ultragenyx; Geoff Mackay, CEO of AVROBIO; Bobby Gaspar, CEO of Orchard Therapeutics; and Philip Gregory, Chief Scientific Officer of bluebird bio.



And for those of you in the audience listening in, there should be a text box beneath a video screen that you can enter any questions you'd like to make this more interactive. And we will start off, though, with some questions and comments from yours truly and our panel members.



So first off, maybe just a quick introduction and description of your focus for each of our panel members, starting with Emil, and of course, on the focus for the gene therapy component of your business.



