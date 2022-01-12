Jan 12, 2022 / 08:45PM GMT

Cory William Kasimov - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Biotechnology Analyst



All right. Good afternoon, everyone, from the 40th Annual JPMorgan Healthcare Conference. My name is Cory Kasimov, and I'm the senior large cap biotech analyst here. It's my pleasure to introduce our next company, bluebird bio and CEO, Andrew Obenshain. And please note that following the presentation, we will move right into a Q&A session where you can also send any questions via the conference portal, and I'll do my best to work them into the conversation.



So with that, Andrew, thanks for joining us today. Let me turn things over to you for the latest on bluebird.



Andrew Obenshain - bluebird bio, Inc. - CEO & Director



Thanks, Cory, and thank you very much, JPMorgan, for giving us this opportunity to talk about bluebird bio at this year's conference. So as Cory said, I'm Andrew Obenshain. I am the CEO of bluebird, as of November 4 last year. And I'm excited to present to you all today and tell you about the incredible opportunity that bluebird has to