Apr 05, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the bluebird bio conference call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Courtney O'Leary, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Courtney O'Leary - bluebird bio, Inc. - IR Officer



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining today's call to discuss this morning's restructuring announcement. The press release announcing these updates can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website.



Before we begin, let me review our safe harbor statement. Today's discussion contains statements that are forward-looking under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including our statements regarding potential cost savings from our restructuring and the expected impacts on our operating expenses and cash runway.



Such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and involve a number of risk factors that could cause actual results to differ ma