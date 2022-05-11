May 11, 2022 / 10:20PM GMT
Jason Matthew Gerberry - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD in US Equity Research
My name is Jason Gerberry. I'm on pleased to be introducing bluebird bio and CEO, Andrew Obenshain; and Tom Klima, Chief Commercial Officer. So gentlemen, thanks so much for joining us.
Andrew Obenshain - bluebird bio, Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Thank you for having us.
Jason Matthew Gerberry - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD in US Equity Research
So I guess not too long from the spin or separation from what was still bluebird bio but had the oncology programs and now the gene therapy programs, and now you're able to focus in on gene therapy and specifically your programs, which are pretty far along from a development standpoint and derisked now in front of the FDA, at least 2 of them for some FDA advisory panels in a month.
So a lot going on. So maybe it might be a good place to start. Unless you want to maybe orient the investors who maybe don't know the company as well. If you have any 1 or 2 short remar
bluebird bio Inc at Bank of America Healthcare Conference Transcript
May 11, 2022 / 10:20PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...