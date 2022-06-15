Jun 15, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT

Salveen Jaswal Richter - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - VP



Good afternoon. Thanks, everyone, for joining us. We're really pleased to have the bluebird bio team with us. We have Andrew Obenshain, CEO; Tom Klima, Chief Commercial Officer; and Jason Cole, Chief Strategy and Financial Officer.



And with that, Andrew, I'm going to turn it over to you, but big congratulations for the double unanimous FDA panel last week.



Andrew Obenshain - bluebird bio, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Yes. Thank you very much, Salveen. I think it's -- this was a -- it was a tremendous moment for bluebird, but really it was just a tremendous moment for the industry as well because I think it had a lot of read-through to gene therapy in general.



But specifically for bluebird, for us, it was -- it really had a number of knock-on effects, super positive other than celebrations in the office. We were talking now that we're -- have a high degree of confidence that when our PDUFA dates come in August and September, that we'll get approval. And with that,