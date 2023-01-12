bluebird bio Inc at JPMorgan Healthcare Conference Transcript

Jan 12, 2023 / 03:30PM GMT

Matthew Bannon -



Okay. Welcome to the 41st Annual JPMorgan Healthcare Conference. My name is Matt Bannon, and I'm a health care banker here at JPM. I'm really excited to be setting the stage for our next presenting company, bluebird bio. And presenting on behalf of bluebird, we have CEO, Andrew Obenshain. Andrew, Stage is yours.



Andrew Obenshain - bluebird bio, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone, to everyone here in the room and for later on the webcast. My name is Andrew Obenshain. I'm the CEO of bluebird bio. And thanks, Matt, and thanks, JPMorgan, for the opportunity to share the bluebird story as we kick off 2023, and which is poised to be a really significant year from both a regulatory and a commercial perspective for bluebird bio.



In today's presentation and in the Q&A, we will be making forward-looking statements. I will refer you to our filings with the SEC to this statement, which is in this presentation, which is on our website.



Many of you are familiar with the bluebird story. And the last time we stood on the s