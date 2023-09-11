Sep 11, 2023 / 04:15PM GMT

Jeff Hung - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst



Welcome to the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference. I'm Jeff Hung, one of the biotech analysts. For important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley Research Disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. If you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative. For this session, we have bluebird bio with CEO, Andrew Obenshain. Welcome, Andrew.



Andrew Obenshain - bluebird bio, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, Jeff. Thanks for having me.



Jeff Hung - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst



So for those who may not be familiar with bluebird bio, can you just provide a brief introduction?



Andrew Obenshain - bluebird bio, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Sure. We are -- bluebird is a gene therapy company. We have a platform called lentiviral