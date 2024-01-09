bluebird bio Inc at JPMorgan Healthcare Conference Transcript

Jan 09, 2024 / 06:30PM GMT
Eric Joseph J.P. Morgan-Biotech Analyst
Okay, great. Good morning. I'm Eric Joseph, senior biotech analyst with JPMorgan and our next presenting company. Bluebird bio. And to take us through the story is company's CTO, Andrew Obin chain there is a Q&A session after the presentation. Just raise your hand. We'll bring a mike over to you for those who have questions. And then for those who are tuning in via webcast, feel free to submit questions as well. We'll bring them up in Q&A. So with that, Andrew, thanks for joining us.
Andrew Obenshain bluebird bio - Inc - President, CEO & Director
Good morning.
Thank you, Eric, and welcome to everyone in the room and welcome to everyone on the webcast is as well. Bluebird is in a class of its own with the only company with three FDA approved gene therapies. Most recently, we added lift Kenya to that mixed with approval in December for sickle cell disease and with still of the most underserved populations in the US. And importantly, all of this puts us on a solid path to profitability in the near
