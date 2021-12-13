Q3 2021 Backblaze Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 13, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Backblaze Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's conference call is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. James Kisner, Vice President of Investor Relations. Sir, you may begin.



James Kisner -



Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to Backblaze's Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. On the call with me today are Gleb Budman, Co-Founder, CEO and Chairperson of the Board; and Frank Patchel, Chief Financial Officer. Today, Backblaze will discuss the quarterly financial results that were distributed earlier this afternoon.



Statements on this call include forward-looking statements, future financial results, our goals and expectations regarding future revenue growth, profitability, use of IPO proceeds and investments in our business, our anticipated capital expenditures and our estimates regarding our capital requirements, our ability to acquire new customers and successfully engage and expand usage of our existing customers, the cos