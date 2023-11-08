Q3 2023 Backblaze Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2023 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Backblaze Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Mimi Kong, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Mimi Kong -



Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to Backblaze's Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Call. On the call with me today are Gleb Budman, Co-Founder, CEO and Chairperson of the Board; and Frank Patchel, Chief Financial Officer.



Today, Backblaze will discuss the financial results that were distributed earlier this afternoon. Statements on this call include forward-looking statements about our future financial results, use of our IPO proceeds, results from new features and offerings and the impact of price changes, partnerships and sales and marketing initiatives, our ability to compete effectively and manage our growth and our strategy to acquire new customers and retain and expand our business with existing customers. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that cou