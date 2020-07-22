Q2 2020 BOK Financial Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 22, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the BOK Financial Corporation Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Mr. Steven Nell, Chief Financial Officer for BOK Financial Corporation. Thank you. You may begin.



Steven E. Nell - BOK Financial Corporation - Executive VP, CFO & Director



Good morning, and thanks for joining us. Today, our CEO, Steve Bradshaw, will provide opening comments; and Stacy Kymes, Executive Vice President of Corporate Banking, will cover our loan portfolio, including detail around our energy, healthcare and commercial real estate portfolios. Marc Maun, our Chief Credit Officer, will cover credit metrics; and Scott Grauer, Executive Vice President of Wealth Management, will cover the outstanding results from his team this quarter. Lastly, I'll provide second quarter details regarding net interest income, net interest margin, additional fee revenues, expenses and our overall balance sheet position from a liquidity and capital standp