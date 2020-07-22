Jul 22, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to the BOK Financial Corporation Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Mr. Steven Nell, Chief Financial Officer for BOK Financial Corporation. Thank you. You may begin.
Steven E. Nell - BOK Financial Corporation - Executive VP, CFO & Director
Good morning, and thanks for joining us. Today, our CEO, Steve Bradshaw, will provide opening comments; and Stacy Kymes, Executive Vice President of Corporate Banking, will cover our loan portfolio, including detail around our energy, healthcare and commercial real estate portfolios. Marc Maun, our Chief Credit Officer, will cover credit metrics; and Scott Grauer, Executive Vice President of Wealth Management, will cover the outstanding results from his team this quarter. Lastly, I'll provide second quarter details regarding net interest income, net interest margin, additional fee revenues, expenses and our overall balance sheet position from a liquidity and capital standp
Q2 2020 BOK Financial Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 22, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...