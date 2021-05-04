BOK Financial Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 04, 2021 / 07:30PM GMT

Unidentified Participant -



Good afternoon, and welcome to the BOK Financial 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. I would now like to turn the meeting over to George Kaiser, Chairman of BOK Financial Corporation. Please go ahead, Mr. Kaiser.



George B. Kaiser - BOK Financial Corporation - Independent Chairman



Thank you for joining us at the 2021 Annual Meeting of the Shareholders of BOK Financial. I am George Kaiser, Chairman of B-O-K Financial Corporation, or as the recorded voice said earlier, the BOK Financial Corporation.



I hereby call the meeting to order. This shareholder meeting is taking place solely on the Internet via webcast. This webcast incorporates shareholder validation capabilities, which means that any shareholder can vote in real time during the meeting until we announce that the polls are closed. And any shareholder may submit a question through the online portal while the meeting is in progress.



All shareholders received a 12-digit control number with their proxy. If you entered the shareholder meeting using the control number, you ca