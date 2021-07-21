Q2 2021 BOK Financial Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 21, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Steven E. Nell - BOK Financial Corporation - Executive VP, CFO & Director



Good morning, and thanks for joining us. Today, our CEO, Steve Bradshaw, will provide opening comments; and Stacy Kymes, our Chief Operating Officer, will cover our loan portfolio, credit metrics and fee income businesses. Lastly, I'll provide details regarding net interest income, net interest margin, expenses and our overall balance sheet position from a liquidity and capital standpoint.



Joining us for the question-and-answer session are Marc Maun, our Chief Credit Officer, who can answer detailed questions regarding credit metrics; and Scott Grauer, Executive Vice President of Wealth Management, who can expand on our Wealth Management activities. PDFs of the slide pre