Q4 2021 BOK Financial Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 19, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Steven E. Nell - BOK Financial Corporation - Executive VP, CFO & Director



Good morning, and thanks for joining us. Today, our CEO, Stacy Kymes will provide opening comments; and Marc Maun, Executive Vice President for Regional Banking, will cover our loan portfolio and related credit metrics; Scott Grauer, Executive Vice President of Wealth Management will cover our fee-based results, and then I'll provide details regarding net interest income, net interest margin, expenses and our overall balance sheet position from a liquidity and capital standpoint. PDFs of the slide presentation and fourth quarter press release are available on our website at bokf.com.



We refer you to the disclaimers on Slide 2 regarding any forward-looking statements we make during this call.