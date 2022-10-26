Q3 2022 BOK Financial Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



(technical difficulty)



I would now like to turn the presentation over to Steven Nell, Chief Financial Officer for BOK Financial Corporation. Please proceed.



Steven E. Nell - BOK Financial Corporation - Executive VP, CFO & Director



Good morning, and thanks for joining us. Today, our CEO, Stacy Kymes, will provide opening comments; Marc Maun, Executive Vice President for Regional Banking, will cover our loan portfolio related credit metrics; Scott Grauer, Executive Vice President of Wealth Management, will cover our fee-based results; and I'll provide details regarding key financial metrics. PDFs of the slide presentation and third quarter press release are available on our website at bokf.com.



We refer you to the disclaimers on Slide 2 regarding any forward-looking statements we make during the call. I'll now turn the call over to Stacy Kymes.



Stacy C. Kymes - BOK Financial Corporation - CEO, President & Director



Thank you, Steven. Good morning, and thanks for joining us to discuss BOK Financi