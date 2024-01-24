Q4 2023 BOK Financial Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 24, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Martin E. Grunst - BOK Financial Corporation - Executive VP & CFO



Good morning, and thank you for joining us to discuss BOK Financial's fourth quarter financial results. Our CEO, Stacy Kymes, will provide opening comments. Marc Maun, Executive Vice President for Regional Banking, will cover our loan portfolio and related credit metrics and Scott Grauer, Executive Vice President of Wealth Management, will cover our fee-based results. I will then discuss financial performance for the quarter and our forward guidance. PDF of the slide presentation and fourth quarter press release are available on our website at bokf.com. We refer you to the disclaimers on Slide 2 regarding any forward-looking statements we make during this call. I'll now turn the call over to Stacy