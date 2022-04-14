Apr 14, 2022 / 07:45PM GMT

Chang Liu - Needham & Company - Analyst



Good afternoon, and welcome to the 21st Needham Healthcare Conference. My name is Chang Liu and I will be the moderator for this presentation. We welcome Bolt Biotherapeutics here today, and its CEO, Randy Schatzman; and CMO, Edith Perez. (Conference Instructions)



Without further ado, Randy, would you like to start your presentation?



Randy Schatzman - Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. - CEO



Yes. Thank you, Chang, and thanks to the team at Needham for including us in the healthcare conference today. Today I'm joined by Dr. Edith Perez, who, as Chang mentioned, is our -- Bolt's Chief Medical Officer. And we will be happy to answer your questions after the presentation concludes.



So for those of you who follow us, you know that at Bolt we are pioneering a new class of targeted immuno-oncology therapies that takes advantage of the precision of antibody therapeutics and antibody targeting, combining that with our ability to harness the power of both the innate and the adaptive immune systems. This allows us to ad