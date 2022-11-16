Nov 16, 2022 / 06:15PM GMT
Stephen Willey - Stifel Financial Corp. - Analyst
I'm Stephen Willey, one of the senior biotech analysts here at Stifel, and glad to have with us from Bolt Biotherapeutics, Chief Financial Officer, Willie Quinn. Also in attendance from Bolt is Karen Bergman, who heads up the Corporate Communications and IR effort.
Willie is going to give us a presentation and overview of the company. (Operator Instructions) Willie, I really appreciate the time here, and looking forward to the presentation.
Willie Quinn - Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. - CFO
Thank you, Steve. So Bolt Biotherapeutics -- I am going to be making a few forward-looking statements today. Please refer to our filings.
It's a very exciting time at Bolt right now. We have a number of pipeline programs, including one that's in a dose escalation trial right now. And it's a novel mechanism, an immune-stimulating antibody conjugate, and really provides proof of principle for our broader platform. We have a number of collaborations, including one with Genmab, one with Innovent. Generally, the coll
Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc at Stifel Healthcare Conference Transcript
Nov 16, 2022 / 06:15PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...