Mar 07, 2023 / 07:50PM GMT

Boris Peaker - TD Cowen - Analyst



Fantastic. Thanks, everybody, for joining. The next company to present is Bolt Biotherapeutics. And it's my pleasure to introduce Randall Schatzman, the CEO of Bolt. Thanks, Randall.



Randall Schatzman - Bolt Biotherapeutics - CEO



Thank you, Boris. Thanks for the kind introduction. It's a pleasure to be here today. And thanks to the team at TD Cowen for inviting us to participate in the conference. We've had a great schedule so far.



So I wanted to acknowledge a couple of my colleagues who are joining me today. Willie Quinn, who's Bolt's Chief Financial Officer; and Edith Perez, who's Bolt's Chief Medical Officer. And all of us will be available to answer your questions after my opening remarks here. So we will be making some forward-looking statements today, and I encourage listeners to refer to our filings with the SEC to understand the risks of our business along the way.



And Bolt, we're pursuing a strategy of novel immuno-oncology therapeutics that are targeted and allow us to access both the innate and the a