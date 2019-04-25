Apr 25, 2019 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Greetings and welcome to DMC Global First Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Geoff High, VP of Investor Relations.
Geoff High - DMC Global Inc. - VP of IR & Corporate Communications
Hello and welcome to the DMC's first quarter conference call. Presenting today are President and CEO, Kevin Longe and CFO, Mike Kuta. I'd like to remind everyone that matters discussed during this call may include forward-looking statements that are based on our estimates, projections and assumptions as of today's date and are subject to risks and uncertainties that are disclosed in our filings with the SEC. Our business is subject to certain risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements. DMC assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events.
A webcast replay of today's call will be available at DMCglobal.com after the call
Q1 2019 DMC Global Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 25, 2019 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...