DMC Global Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 12, 2021 / 02:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the 2021 DMC Annual Meeting of Shareholders. (Operator Instructions)



It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, David Aldous, Chairman. Sir, the floor is yours.



David C. Aldous - DMC Global Inc. - Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board



Thank you very much and good morning. I'm David Aldous, Chairman of DMC Global, Inc. and would like to welcome you to the 2021 Annual Stockholders Meeting.



Before I call the meeting to order, I would like to introduce our Board of Directors and nominees. They are: Ms. Andrea Bertone, Mr. Robert Cohen, Ms. Ruth Dreessen, Mr. Richard Graff, Mr. Michael Kelly, Mr. Kevin Longe, and Mr. Peter Rose.



Mr. Yvon Cariou has retired as a director of DMC Global. Yvon was appointed to the DMC Board in 2006 and he has served as the company's President and CEO from 2000 to 2013. On behalf of the Board of Directors and the employees of DMC Global, I would want to recognize and thank Yvon for his tremendous service and many years of tireless cont