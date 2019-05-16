May 16, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to the Boxlight Corporation First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Stephen Hart of Hayden IR. Thank you. Sir, you may begin.
Stephen Hart - Hayden IR, LLC - Head of Capital Markets Advisory
Thank you very much, and welcome to Boxlight's First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call.
By now, everyone should have had access to the earnings press release, which was issued this morning at approximately 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. This call is being webcast and is available for replay.
In our remarks today, we will include statements that are considered forward-looking within the meaning of securities laws, including forward-looking statements about future results of operations, business strategies and plans, our relationships with the customers, market and potential growth opportunities. In addition, management may make additional forward-looking statements in response to your questions.
Q1 2019 Boxlight Corp Earnings Call Transcript
May 16, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...