Q3 2019 Boxlight Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 12, 2019 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Boxlight Corporation Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Results Call.



(Operator Instructions) At this time, it is my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Stephen Hart.



Sir, the floor is yours.



Stephen Hart - Hayden IR, LLC - Head of Capital Markets Advisory



Thank you very much. And welcome to the Boxlight Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call.



By now, everyone should have access to the earnings press release which was issued earlier today after the market closed at approximately 4:00 Eastern. This call is being webcast and is available for replay.



In our remarks today, we will include statements that are considered forward looking within the meanings of securities laws, including forward-looking statements about future results of operations, business strategies and plans, our relationships with our customers, market and potential growth opportunities. In addition, management may make additional forward-looking statements in response to your questions. Forward-looking