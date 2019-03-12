Mar 12, 2019 / 12:40PM GMT

Marc Frahm - Cowen and Company - Analyst



Okay. Good morning. Welcome back to the Cowen Health Care Conference. I'm Marc Frahm from the biotech team. Next up we have Blueprint Medicines, a leader in targeted therapies for oncology but also now -- emerging also with some rare disease programs as well that are getting in the clinic.



And I'll turn it over to Jeff Albers, the CEO, to tell us more.



Jeff Albers - Blueprint Medicines Corporation - CEO



Great. Marc and the Cowen team, on behalf of all the employees at Blueprint Medicines, thank you for including us here today. As always, we will be making forward-looking statements and would refer you to our SEC filing documents, and disclaim any obligation to update any of those statements.



Blueprint Medicines has a very clear mission, and that's to craft highly selective and potent kinase medicines for patients with genomically defined diseases. And what you see here on the left-hand side of the screen are two kinome trees. Each branch represents a kinase, and a red dot goes to where this inhibition of